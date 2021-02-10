By Chauncey Clark for The Island Eye News

Chauncey Clark.

One thing is clear, I love this island. I recognize the island’s challenges and consider myself lucky to stand on the shoulders of all those who have served with and before me. Governing is not always easy and sometimes does not make you popular, I know this firsthand having worked on council for the last eight years. One of my goals is to mend this fractured island. We are all so lucky to live in paradise, keeping it that way is sometimes a challenge, but it is one I welcome. I am no stranger to a challenge…whether as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam, helping children from underserved communities through the Yorktown Foundation, the SI Park foundation, or SIES school improvement committee, I am equal to the task and I hope you will support me as your mayor to truly serve your interests.

“Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak; courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen.” – Winston Churchill

I am listening. Call me at 843-883-3292 or email me at Chauncey4mayorSI@gmail.com.