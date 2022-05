Staff Report for Island Eye News

The Town has just learned the Charleston Water System will be conducting a test on the harbor pipeline which supplies potable water to Sullivan’s Island tomorrow Wednesday 5-11-22 between the general time frame of 9:00 am to 11:00 am. Please note that the testing will result in a lower household pressure during that period. However, all matters such as water quality, fire suppression and the like will not be compromised.