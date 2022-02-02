Charleston Symphony Orchestra League Wins National Award

By Charleston Symphony Orchestra League for Island Eye News

The Charleston Symphony Orchestra League (CSOL) is one of six volunteer organizations chosen by The Volunteer Council of the League of American Orchestras to receive the coveted Gold Award of Excellence for its 2021 Historic Tour of Homes.

The Volunteer Council’s annual award program recognizes outstanding projects done by volunteer associations from around the country which help ensure the success of their orchestras. The Gold Award of Excellence recognizes best-in-class projects that have had a significant impact. Winning projects were selected by Council members based upon originality, volunteer involvement, adaptability by other volunteer organizations, and the overall success of the project in meeting its stated goals. The 2021 tour of historic homes in downtown Charleston was a first for the CSOL.

Participants were offered entry into lovely, carefully restored homes, several with striking designer touches. Carol Cronk, Copresident of the CSOL, commented on the award: “The pandemic has complicated our fund-raising efforts these last two years. We are proud of the effort of our members to organize and carry out this successful, award winning event, conducted in full compliance with COVID guidelines.” The event committee was chaired by Claudia Porter and Jane Miller. The CSOL will present its project as part of the Volunteer Track of the League’s 2022 National Conference. The project will also be featured in an upcoming special issue of Volunteer Notes, on Facebook and on the League’s website. “The League of American Orchestra’s Volunteer Council knows firsthand the rewards and challenges of planning and executing volunteer projects. Our goal is to inspire and educate volunteers by acknowledging and sharing innovative volunteer-driven projects from across the country in categories including Audience Development/Community Engagement, Communication/ Technology, Education, Leadership/ Organizational Structure, Membership, Fundraising, Flexibility/Adaptability, and Service Projects,” said Julie Meredith, president of the Volunteer Council and a member of the Utah Symphony Guild. The CSOL is the largest institutional donor to the Charleston Symphony Orchestra. At their recent Holiday Gathering, the League presented a check for $80,000.

In addition, they committed $30,000 to the CSOL Scholarship Fund. Past recipients of these scholarships, currently studying at university level or performing professionally, performed a concert for the Charleston public on December 29. Another CSOL fund-raising effort is currently underway: an all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV will be awarded to the holder of the winning ticket at a drawing to be held on May 22.

Sponsorship tickets are priced at $125, or four tickets for the price of three.

See complete details on the CSOL website at csolinc.org/2022carsponsorship.