Charleston Symphony Orchestra League Announces 2019 Scholarship Awards

By David M. Savard for Island Eye News

What do you get when you mix $33,000 in Charleston Symphony Orchestra League scholarships with 87 talented student musicians, (grades 5-12), throw in competitive auditions held on March 16, 18 and 19 in the Recital Hall of the Simmons Center at the College of Charleston, judged by a panel of thoughtful experts: John Holley, Barry Goldsmith, Betsy Smentek, Anne Warf and Audra Claire McCall? For good measure, add a small army of volunteers who managed the logistics and kept everyone moving through the process, on time and encouraged to do their best?

You have the recipe for the annual League process of supporting the Charleston Symphony Orchestra in its mission to provide educational opportunities for children and youth in our community, of course. … and the winners were:

The 9th Annual David and Karen Stahl Memorial College Scholarship of $2,500 was awarded to Benjamin Kremer, violin, Charleston County School of the Arts.

The Ruth and Barry Goldsmith Award (a supplement of $500 for students with highly successful auditions to support participation in music festivals) was given to Caleb Borick, piano, homeschooled; and Reed Kurtz, piano, homeschooled, in addition to $1,000 summer scholarships.

College Scholarships of $2,000 each were awarded to David Ginn, trumpet, Wando High School; Eliza Turner, voice, Wando High School; and Allyssa Noone, voice, Ashley Hall.

The CSOL also will provide $1,000 for Need-Based Scholarships for Charleston Symphony Youth Orchestra tuition and will award financial need scholarships for private lessons to CSYO and String Ensemble Members.

Matching Grant Scholarships of $500 for private study were awarded to members of the Charleston Symphony Youth Orchestra: Lydia Pless, cello, Academic Magnet High School; Mion Smith, violin, Rollings Middle School of the Arts; Marshall McArthur, viola, Charleston County School of the Arts; Jennifer Lee, violin, Academic Magnet High School; and Tes Smoak, trombone, Charleston County School of the Arts.

Summer Study Scholarships of varying amounts for a total of $13,895 were awarded to students attending summer music camps and for summer private lessons, including: Ryan Foust, piano, Charleston County School of the Arts; Eric Hong, piano, Whitesides Elementary School; David Wang, piano, Academic Magnet High School; Angela Mei, piano, Charleston County School of the Arts; Jonathan Mei, piano, Belle Hall Elementary School; Vanesa Nguyen, piano, Carolina Park Elementary School; Emma Joyce, violin, Charleston County School of the Arts; Harry Ding, piano, Buist Academy; Jason Guo, piano, Academic Magnet High School; Marcus Loucks, clarinet, Summerville High School; Teague McCracken, clarinet, Stratford High School; Ishraq Hague, piano, Academic Magnet High School; Peyton Smith, flute, Wando High School; Rosie Valmores, flute, Ashley Ridge High School; Carrie Vaughn, clarinet, Summerville High School; Erikah Rooman, clarinet, Ashley Ridge High School; Lindy Turner, voice, Charleston County School of the Arts; Kimberly Do, piano, Charleston County School of the Arts; Lily Lassiter, piano, Academic Magnet High School; Audrey Marx, oboe/ English horn, Wando High School; Capers Tabrizian, violin, Charleston County School of the Arts; Luke Johnson, cello, homeschooled; Michael Zhang, piano, Porter Gaud; and Emma Weeks, violin, Charleston County School of the Arts.

In addition, a Johanna Bowen Scholarship Fund award will be made to 2 students for summer study at music festivals.

You’ll have an opportunity to hear several of these wonderfully talented young musicians perform at our annual recital on Sunday, May 5 at 3 p.m. at Bishop Gadsden Retirement Community Chapel, located at 1873 Camp Rd. A reception will follow the recital.

Performing will be: Reed Kurtz, Summer Study & Ruth and Barry Goldsmith Scholarship winner; Emma Joyce, Summer Study; Eric Hong, Summer Study Scholarship winner; Lydia Pless, Matching Grant Scholarship winner; Alyssa Noone, College Scholarship winner; Benjamin Kremer, David and Karen Stahl Memorial College Scholarship winner.