Charleston Jazz Four Day Festival

Charleston Jazz is excited to announce the 6th Annual Charleston Jazz Festival.

This highly-anticipated four-day festival will take place Jan. 23 -26, 2020 and consist of a Local Band Night, two world-renowned headliner performances and a Family Jazz Day.

“We are thrilled to present this extraordinary and diverse line-up of some of the best jazz performers touring the world today” says Tatjana Beylotte, Acting Director of Charleston Jazz, “the Festival is always memorable and we look forward to engage our audience with an incredible range of jazz.”

On Thursday, Jan. 23, Local Band Night will showcase some of Charleston’s most exciting jazz groups. The lineup at Forte Jazz Lounge will include: Offramp – The Music of Pat Metheny, Cameron & the Saltwater Brass – Shake Everything You Got! and the Lee Barbour’s Polyverse – Art of the Modern Organ Trio featuring Justin Stanton of Snarky Puppy.

The 2020 Charleston Jazz Festival will continue with The World of Regina Carter at the Charleston Music Hall on Friday, Jan. 24.

As a recipient of the MacArthur “genius” award, Regina Carter is widely considered the finest jazz violinist of her generation.

Next in the festival lineup will be the Monty Alexander Trio + Jane Monheit + Freddy Cole + the Charleston Jazz Orchestra on the Gaillard stage on Saturday, Jan. 25. The evening begins with a performance by the Monty Alexander Trio, followed by the Charleston Jazz Orchestra performing with vocalists Jane Monheit and Freddy Cole for a once-in-a-lifetime jazz collaboration.

Originally from Kingston, Jamaica, Grammy-nominated pianist Monty Alexander is an American classic, delighting a global audience drawn to his vibrant personality and soulful message. Blessed with “a voice of phenomenal beauty” (Stephen Holden, New York Times), Jane Monheit has had plenty of milestone moments in establishing herself as one of today’s best and most important vocalist-musicians. At the young age of 88, Freddy Cole’s career continues to ascend as he has moved into the front ranks of America’s homegrown art form with a style and musical sophistication all his own.

Nominated for a 2019 Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Recording, Freddy Cole captivates listeners with his elegant presence, subtle phrasing, and intimate singing style.

Joining these jazz phenoms on the Gaillard stage will be the Charleston Jazz Orchestra, which under the direction of Robert Lewis, has been performing for audiences in the Lowcountry for over 10 years. The Charleston Jazz Orchestra is comprised of 18 accomplished jazz musicians and is an entertaining and educational example of the rich history of jazz in Charleston.

Nurturing the next generation of jazz performers is integral to our mission and on the final day of the Charleston Jazz Festival – Sunday, Jan. 26, we will be celebrating our up-and-coming jazz musicians from around South Carolina! Come hear from some of the best youth jazz artists including our own Charleston All Star Jazz Band, a program of our Charleston Jazz Academy.

