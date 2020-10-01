Charleston Hope Gets Grant From Minor League Baseball

By Chris Singleton for The Island Eye News

Charleston Hope has been awarded a $500 grant through the Minor League Baseball CommUNITY initiative. The Charleston-area nonprofit was nominated by the Charleston RiverDogs for one of five available grants awarded for 2020.

“Charleston Hope is one of many nonprofits that we partner up with,” said RiverDogs Director of Community Outreach Chris Singleton. “Them being there each and every day for teachers and students in Title 1 schools is something that made an impact on me and inspired me to be part of the change.”

The grant comes as many schools around the Lowcountry and the nation are beginning a new school year.

However, this year looks considerably different.

“This organization is needed now more than ever with the new normal for schools this year,” said Singleton.

Charleston Hope’s mission is to “enhance school culture and climate in high-poverty, Title 1 schools by building on the strengths of students, teachers and leaders.”

“We are thrilled to receive this grant from the MiLB on behalf of the RiverDogs. In a season like this, our mission is more critical than ever,” said Emily Kerr, executive director of Charleston Hope. “This grant money will enable us to provide back-to-school supplies and basic needs for students beginning school both in person and online.”