By Mayci Rechner for The Island Eye News

The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) published its Strategic Vision Plan for 2021-2024, paving the way for new and innovative services and programs for the community of Charleston County.

The plan focuses on five areas:

• Equity

• Community Engagement

• Workforce Development

• Educational Success

• Literacy

In September 2020, the Library began hosting focus groups in each of the areas with library staff, Board of Trustee members, community organizations, and members. These groups defined each focus area and provided a list of recommended action items that achieve the goals for the system.

“No one knows CCPL better than its staff and our community, so who better to help shape our future?” said CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig.

“These groups put thoughtful work into identifying needs and using innovative practices in moving our library forward.”

Actions include the development of a staff-led Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Committee; conducting an equity audit of the system’s practices and procedures; increasing access to computer devices and e-resources; eliminating all library fines; increasing accessibility practices; enhancing the library’s practices in job skill and searching assistance; launching a new volunteer program for teens; developing a mentorship program for CCPL staff; and enhancing our services to vulnerable populations through career transitioning, secondary education preparation, healthcare resources assistance, and more.

The plan also calls for narrowing the literacy gap in our community through specialized programs and services, partnerships and support; implementing a new early literacy program standard for storytimes and parent/caregiver literacy support; enhancing our digital services for computer and other technology use; developing programs in media, financial, food, and health literacy; and more.

“CCPL is a proven source of community resources and this plan helps leverage that reach to better support the needs of our County’s residents,” said Craig. “CCPL is nestled into our communities and we want to equip our staff and buildings with the tools required to meet everyone’s needs. This plan will help us accomplish this goal.”

On Feb. 20, CCPL’s Board of Trustees were presented the Strategic Vision and on Feb. 25 the board endorsed the plan. Some of the specific action items would require separate approval by the Board of Trustees before implementation.

To read the full Strategic Vision Plan, visit ccpl.org/strategicvision.

CCPL is also grateful for the support of its community partners in the development of this plan.

They include:

• Berkeley Charleston Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDCOG)

• Charleston County School District

• Charleston First Steps

• Charleston Friends of the Library

• Cynthia Graham Hurd Foundation

• Lowcountry Food Bank

• Medical University of South Carolina

• Our Lady of Mercy

• Reading Partners

• Roper St. Francis Healthcare

• SC Thrive

• Tricounty Family Ministries

• Trident Literacy Association