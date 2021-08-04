Charleston County Parks To Host Virtual Inclusive Dance Party

By Charleston County Parks for Island Eye News

Boogie on down from the comfort of your living room during Charleston County Parks’ Virtual Inclusive Dance Party. This inclusive event will return on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 6-7 p.m. Bust out your sports hats, jerseys, t-shirts, or other gear to support your favorite sports team for this dance’s theme. The Virtual Inclusive Dance Party will bring fun, friends and great music to participants via Zoom. Attendees should make sure they have access to Zoom as well as a webcam prior to the event if they want to showcase their best dance moves. Turning on a webcam is not required to join in on the fun, though. Guests should also be sure they bring their best dance moves. This virtual event is intended for people with disabilities along with their families, friends, and caregivers. The Virtual Inclusive Dance Party is free, but all interested participants must register in advance at CharlestonCountyParks.com. A Zoom link along with simple instructions to join the party will be emailed out the Friday prior to the event. Charleston County Parks invites people with disabilities to experience our programs, services, trails and facilities to discover how our 11,000-plus acres of parkland can enrich their lives. Charleston County Parks provides opportunities for recreation, physical and emotional well-being, and peaceful respite.

For more information on the Virtual Inclusive Dance Party, other inclusive events, or any Charleston County Parks program, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com or call 843-795-4386.