Charleston County Parks Host Second Virtual Inclusive Dance Party

By Sarah Reynolds for The Island Eye News

After a successful inaugural event in November, the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission is bringing the party back to your living room during its second Virtual Inclusive Dance Party Jan. 9. As part of CCPRC’s goal to offer social and recreational opportunities for all members of the community, this inclusive event will run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Virtual Inclusive Dance Party, intended for people with disabilities, along with their families, friends and caregivers, will bring fun, friends and great music to participants through Zoom. Attendees should make sure they have access to Zoom as well as a webcam prior to the event. Guests should also be sure they bring their best dance moves.

The Virtual Inclusive Dance Party is free, but all interested participants must register in advance at CharlestonCountyParks.com.

A Zoom link along with simple instructions to join the party will be emailed out the Friday prior to the event.

Charleston County Parks hosts inclusive events throughout the year, including Inclusive Swim Night at the waterparks and the West County Aquatic Center on select evenings during the summer, as well as the annual Inclusive Prom, the Inclusive Superhero Dance Party and the Inclusive Holiday Hoedown.

For more information on any CCPRC program, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com or call 843-795-4386.