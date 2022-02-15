Charleston County Parks Debuts 5K Trail Race Series

By Charleston County Parks for Island Eye News

Charleston County Parks proudly introduces a 5K trail race series held at some of its most treasured parks for trail runners and walkers: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, Johns Island County Park and Laurel Hill County Park. The series will span four 5K races throughout the year, starting in March and culminating with awards presented at the finale race in November.

The 5K Trail Race Series is open to individuals and families of all fitness levels and abilities.

Throughout the year, series participants will journey through the landscape of the Lowcountry, from swamps of cypress trees to forests of palmettos to sweeping oak alleys.

The four 5K races in the series will be:

• Where the Wild Things Run at Caw Caw Interpretive Center on March 5

• Mullet Haul 5K at Johns Island County Park on April 23

• Lowcountry Trail 5K at Johns Island County Park on Oct. 1

• Chili 5K at Laurel Hill County Park on Nov. 5

“This seems like the perfect time to launch a 5K trail race series as we re-evaluate our goals for our health,” said Charleston County Parks Fitness and Wellness Manager Allison Foster. “What better way to visualize crossing the finish line and meeting our goals then to have a set of dates in a calendar? We have four races throughout the year with enough breathing time between each to help individuals and families gradually increase their goals for growth.” Series participants have the option of purchasing a trail race series package. Those who choose this option will receive package discounts and the ability to register for multiple races for one fee.

Register for three races in the series for $105, a $9 savings, or all 4 races in the series for $128, a $24 savings.

Participants also have the opportunity to win awards and finisher medals. The awards ceremony for the series will be held at the Chili 5K race at Laurel Hill County Park on Nov. 5. To qualify for a series championship award, runners must register for and participate in the Chili 5K and at least two other races in the series. Based on points accumulated throughout the series, the series championship awards will be presented to overall winners in first, second and third place, as well as to age group division first place winners. Points will be accumulated per participant for those who place in the top 10 of each race’s overall or age group divisions. For additional details on the points system and awards, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com. Please visit CharlestonCountyParks.com for specific information on each individual race. Participants ages 10-15 can register but must have an adult chaperone on-site. Chaperone is not required to register.

For more information on the 5K Trail Race Series or to register, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com.