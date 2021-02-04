Charleston County Library

By Doug Reynolds for The Island Eye News

Charleston County Public Library has been ranked among the top libraries in the United States in Library Journal’s Index of Public Library Service. CCPL received a three-star rating in its peer group, making it the only library system in South Carolina with a starred rating.

Published annually, the Index compares U.S. libraries based on per capita output measures. Ratings of five, four and three stars are awarded to libraries that generate the highest combined per capita outputs among their spending peers.

Within its peer group – which includes some of the larger library systems in the United States –CCPL earned a total score of 966, fourth highest among three-star-rated systems.

The 2020 Index was derived from data released by the Institute of Museum and Library Services for fiscal year 2018.

A total of 5,608 U.S. public libraries were scored in groupings based on total operating expenditures.

“Our goal is to provide the best services and resources possible while continuing to explore new ways to benefit our patrons and the Charleston County community,” said CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig. “We are proud to be recognized nationally by Library Journal for our performance.”

Library Journal is the oldest and most respected publication covering the field of library service, with more than 100,000 readers. The LJ Index rating system was first introduced in 2008 to recognize and promote America’s public libraries, to help improve the pool of nationally collected library statistics and to encourage library self-evaluation.