By Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority for Island Eye News

The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) today announced details of the Beach Reach Shuttle for summer 2021. The hourly service, which launches May 29, will provide a new connection between Mount Pleasant and Isle of Palms. Landside Beach Reach parking will be located along Market Center Boulevard in Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

The seasonal park-and-ride shuttle will tie-in directly to the existing CARTA system at stop No. 715, a sheltered amenity located near the Belk Men’s store. Connections to Route 40 Mount Pleasant and Route 42 Wando Circulator will be available. The on-island Beach Reach stop is located at 9th Avenue and Ocean Boulevard, adjacent to public beach access. “The Beach Reach Shuttle represents an important expansion of the regional transit system,” said CARTA Board of Directors Chairman Mike Seekings. “With this service in place for the season, access to the ocean has never been greater for residents in our region.” Beach Reach will run on Saturdays and Sundays from May 29 through Sept. 6. Hours of operations are scheduled from 9:15 a.m. (first departure from Towne Centre) to 6:05 p.m. (final arrival at Towne Centre). The final departure from Isle of Palms is slated for 5:35 p.m. Beach Reach operated on the Monday of Memorial Day and will also operate on the Monday of Labor Day. Fare is $2 each way, the standard local CARTA rate. Full route details and bus tracking will be available in the Transit App, which can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play. Riders can also view traffic conditions and municipal information for all area beaches via the Beach Reach app, also available for Apple and Google. “This is a win for everyone in our community,” said Mount Pleasant Towne Centre General Manager Andy Lowe. “The new parking location at Towne Centre just makes sense as it creates a vital connection to existing CARTA routes and provides convenient access to dining and shopping options for all who use the service. We are grateful to partner with CARTA on this important initiative to help everyone in our community reach the beach this summer.”

BEACH SHUTTLE POLICIES

1. Masks or face coverings are required at all times while onboard CARTA vehicles.

2. All drinks must be in a spill-proof container.

3. No alcoholic beverages.

4. Limited bags and large items: Riders are allowed to bring up to four regular shopping-sized bags. All items must be able to be loaded onto the bus in a single trip

5. Bags and other items must be able to be held by riders or stowed safely beneath the seat. Items at NO TIME may block the aisle or prevent seats from being used by other passengers.

6. NO large, bulky items allowed, including but not limited to: tents, large beach umbrellas, surf boards, etc. Items such as chairs, small umbrellas, boogie or body-boards are allowed but must adhere to other rules listed here.

7. Coolers are welcome, but also must adhere to other rules listed here.

8. Shoes/flip-flops, pants/shorts and a shirt are required while riding the bus. Cover-ups are also acceptable.

9. If you or anyone in your party is wet, please have a towel or mat to sit on.

10.Bikes should be placed on the bike rack in the front of the bus — bikes are not allowed on board the vehicle.

11.No eating or *drinking while on board. *You may drink from a spill proof cup. (Reminder: Alcoholic beverages are prohibited on all CARTA vehicles).

12.Children 6-and-under ride free with a paying adult. K-12 students ride free with 2020-21 school year ID.

13.Seniors 55-plus ride for $1.