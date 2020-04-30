Charleston Animal Society To Distribute Pet Food And Supplies For Cats

By Kay Hyman for Island Eye News

The GreaterGood organization is sending one of their Rescue Bank trucks filled with cat food and cat litter to Charleston Animal Society on Thursday, April 30. It is part of the GreaterGood Food Grant-COVID -19 Response. Rescue Bank is one of the Signature Programs of Greater Good, it provides support to shelters and rescues across the nation in times of need.

Charleston Animal Society has been designated as a food distribution hub by GreaterGood and will release the food to rescues and other shelters in need. GreaterGood is sending 10 pallets of cat food and 5 pallets of cat litter.

“GreaterGood has been an amazing partner through the years, providing support to our state during hurricanes” said Charleston Animal Society Chief Strategy Officer Aldwin Roman, CAWA. “Now, in the middle of a national health emergency, they are once again partnering with us to help animals across South Carolina.”

Cats at Charleston Animal Society, The Bear Greer Cat Sanctuary and five other rescue organizations will share in these supplies.

Media is invited to attend the arrival and unloading of the supplies:

GreaterGood supplies are due to arrive at Charleston Animal Society at 8:00am on Thursday, April 30.

Charleston Animal Society is located at 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC 29406

Please come to the REAR of the shelter. Please do not park directly across from our back driveway, as the truck needs room to back in and out of the facility.

GreaterGood.org is an independent 501(c)(3) charitable organization devoted to improving the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. GreaterGood has given over $100 million in cash and product grants to charity partners and programs worldwide that work toward our mission.