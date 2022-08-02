Charleston Animal Society Raises Funds, Awareness To End Cruelty

Staff Report for Island Eye News

Since January, there have been 411 animals killed, abused or neglected, some in heinous ways, here in Charleston County and across our entire state and it continues to escalate. “We need our community to help us stand up and end cruelty once and for all. Regardless of your concern for animals, studies indicate there is a link between animal cruelty and human violence. Humans are at risk too,” said Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore, CAWA, CFRE.

The list of animal cruelty cases around South Carolina reads like a grotesque horror novel.

LOWCOUNTRY

• Man kills puppy by throwing him from a balcony

• 49 cats seized from hoarding case in Colleton County

• Dog left in ditch to die after being shot

• Cat shot with pellet gun on street

• Dog chronically abused and allegedly killed by family member

• Three separate dogs with gunshot wounds found in Orangeburg County

STATEWIDE

• Union County man tortures dog by screwing his paws to a wall

• 30 dogs and cats found dead at a Columbia rescue organization

• 38 horses found neglected in Spartanburg

• Dog found in Elloree, SC who appears to have been stabbed

• 150 dogs seized from a Pickens County puppy mill

• Clarendon County man throws hound dog in a hole after shooting her

GET INVOLVED IN JULY

Cruelty has spiraled out of control to the point Charleston Animal Society has dedicated the entire month of July to the cause. There are a few days left this month to join the campaign and double your donation. In the past five years, Charleston Animal Society has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars fighting cruelty. Charleston Animal Society has treated countless victims of abuse, sent emergency response teams to cruelty cases, offered rewards to flush out leads for investigators and sponsored training seminars for Animal Control Officers. The Animal Society also provides complementary veterinary forensics, including necropsies, to law enforcement. Every citizen can participate by donating at CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/EndCruelty. During this special campaign, every donation made will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $50,000.

Community leaders including Shelly Leeke Law Firm, Paige and Tommy Hall, Jimmy Baldrick and Marge Lawson, and an Anonymous Friend of Animals have come together to create this $50,000 challenge.

ADDITIONAL WAYS TO FIGHT CRUELTY

There are ways each of us can help stop cruelty. If you see something, say something.

Animal Control Officers are ready and willing to investigate your concerns, but they need a tip or phone call to get started. If you see an animal in immediate danger, call 911. Take photos or videos of animals you are concerned about.

Never trespass on private property and don’t place yourself in danger.