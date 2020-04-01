Charges Filed After Fight At Local Bar

By Brian Sherman, The Island Eye News Managing Editor

An Isle of Palms resident was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature March 13, after an altercation at a local eating and drinking establishment.

According to Police Chief Kevin Cornett, police were called to The Dinghy Tap Room and Kitchen, located at 8 J.C. Long Blvd., at 5:35 p.m. There, according to the occurrence report, they found Paul Nolan II with an open would to his arm and learned that the suspect, Thomas Clayton Johnson, had fled in the direction of The Windjammer.

PFC Joshua Phillips learned from witnesses that the man police sought was Thomas Johnson and that he left the scene in a black Range Rover.

Police found the vehicle at Johnson’s residence, 200 Palm Blvd. and arrested him there.

The occurrence report provided Johnson’s side of the story. He said Nolan was drunk and that he, Johnson, called Nolan’s boss to let him know that his employee had been drinking and was belligerent.

According to Johnson, he was cleaning his nails with a small pocketknife when Nolan pushed him. Nolan said “Cut me. I want to be cut,” according to Johnson’s statement to police.

The occurrence report went on to say: “Johnson continued and explained he placed the knife against Nolan’s left arm and then he pushed his arm against the knife and as he was pulling the knife away he cut his arm.”

Johnson said he offered to take Nolan to his house so he could “steristrip the cut, clean it and take him to the hospital.” Johnson apparently offered to pay for Nolan’s medical care.

Nolan was released from a local hospital after the laceration was stitched.

Johnson, 57, was transported to and booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston.