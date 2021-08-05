Change Of Serve

By Obviouslee Marketing for Island Eye News

Las Vegas-based credit card bank Credit One Bank has been named the title sponsor, stadium name and tournament name in brand of the previous Volvo Car Open tournament.

Charleston Tennis, LLC has unveiled Credit One Bank as the new title sponsor of the WTA 500 tennis tournament hosted in Charleston, SC and state-of-the-art stadium located at the LTP Daniel Island tennis center. The tennis tournament, formerly known as the Volvo Car Open, is the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America and will celebrate its 50th year April 2-10, 2022 at the newly renovated and modernized Credit One Stadium. A new event name will be revealed at a later date. Credit One has committed to a multiyear title sponsorship with Charleston Tennis, LLC. The data-driven financial services company based in Las Vegas is one of the fastest growing providers of credit cards in the United States and has existing sponsorships with sports and entertainment organizations including NASCAR, the Las Vegas Raiders, WWE and the Vegas Golden Knights. Credit One first partnered with Charleston Tennis, LLC in June of 2020 for the Credit One Bank Invitational, which was part of Tennis Channel’s Re(Open) Tour and the first large-scale tennis event to be held after the sport shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament featured 16 players, received more than 40 hours of live coverage on Tennis Channel, and helped raise funds for the Medical University of South Carolina’s frontline healthcare workers. Following the success of the event, Credit One and Charleston Tennis, LLC began exploring additional partnership opportunities through sponsorship of the Daniel Island stadium and activation around the tennis tournament and throughout the region. Volvo Cars USA will continue to support tennis as the official vehicle of the WTA 500 event. The luxury automobile maker has been a valued partner of the tennis tournament and stadium since investing in the Charleston area with its revolutionary production facility. As part of its commitment to the community, the company devoted six years to the WTA 500 tennis tournament and venue on Daniel Island, serving as the title sponsor from 2016 to 2021. Since 1973, South Carolina’s WTA 500 tennis tournament has been a pioneer in women’s professional sports, paving the path for female tennis players to receive equal recognition, respect and pay in the sport. Originally held on Hilton Head Island, the event moved to Charleston in 2001 and is played on Daniel Island at the LTP Daniel Island tennis center, home to what will now be called the Credit One Stadium. Charleston Tennis, LLC, which manages the stadium under a lease from the City of Charleston, is currently renovating and modernizing the 20-year-old facility. The city-owned venue is undergoing upgrades to enhance the stadium experience for patrons, performers, tennis players and event management, allowing the venue to attract world-class athletes and talent to Daniel Island. Credit One Stadium will expand from 7,500 seats to 11,000 seats and feature 16 fully conditioned permanent suites, allnew concessions, more bathrooms and a 75,000-square-foot Stage House with a partial roof. The Stage House will transform the stadium experience for tennis players, entertainers, media and special guests, offering locker rooms, a gym, training facilities, production and media space, catering amenities and a VIP rooftop restaurant and outdoor bar.

The roof of the Stage House will also provide partial shade for attendees at the tennis tournament and act as a support structure for concerts and special events.

For more information on Credit One Stadium, visit creditonestadium.com or call 843-856-7900.