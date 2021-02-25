Change Of Heart

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

The Isle of Palms’ parking plan lauded by the state of South Carolina in 2015 would not be approved in 2021, according to Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall.

The IOP Council did not get the answers it sought at its Feb. 10 meeting, where Hall affirmed her department’s authority over state-owned roads on the island and presented a proposal that would open up more parking spots than were available before the city began limiting spaces in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hall’s plan would allow visitors to park on both sides of Palm Boulevard between 22nd and 40th avenues, as well as along each block northwest of Palm, down to Cameron Boulevard – where parking for day-trippers was not permitted pre COVID. From 41st to 57th, she called for “returning as much of that to public parking as possible.”

“We’ll do a block-by-block assessment. On the oceanside, we’ll be looking at those streets individually and returning them to public parking to the maximum extent possible,” she told Council members.

She said SCDOT will also consider opening up parking on Ocean Boulevard and adding spaces at Breach Inlet, “to try to assist the town.” Hall added that longterm plans could include additional bike lanes, sidewalks and improvements to the shoulder of Palm Boulevard.

Hall said the state didn’t interfere with the steps taken by the IOP Council during emergency situations early in the pandemic – eliminating parking spaces and limiting access to the island for nonresidents – as long as the Council’s actions were “fair and reasonable.”

“But we did act when we felt like it crossed over that fair and reasonable threshold,” Hall said. “I would argue that there is no dispute that the South Carolina Department of Transportation has exclusive authority over the state-owned highway system.”

“There are often competing interests, especially parking and especially in this environment,” she added.

“Our task is to try to strike the right balance between those competing interests as best we can. With regard to the 2015 plan, DOT made a mistake approving that plan. I was involved in that. Looking back now, I can see things differently. I don’t believe we would approve that plan if it were submitted today.”

In a letter dated Jan. 9, 2015, Hall, serving at the time as SCDOT’s deputy secretary for engineering, lauded then-Mayor Dick Cronin, the Council and city staff for developing “a plan that should help the city manage resident and visitor parking demands well into the future.”

Seven Isle of Palms residents spoke during the public comments part of the Council meeting, which preceded Hall’s presentation, and each of them felt the state had no right to determine IOP’s parking plan.

“I’m shocked that DOT Secretary Christy Hall has attempted to revoke the department’s approval of the Isle of Palms 2015 parking plan,” Blair Hahn said. “This is a power neither Christy Hall nor the DOT now or has ever had.”

Gail Jordan pointed out that safety is the most important aspect of the city’s parking plan and that “This is not about denying access to the beach to anyone. We welcome everyone to come out and enjoy our beautiful beach.”

Sondra Hines said she was concerned about speaking to the Council in public because she feared she would be harassed by members of the Charleston Area Public Beach Access and Parking Group, which opposes limiting and charging for parking along Palm Boulevard.

“They have done so in the past by publishing names and addresses on their Facebook page,” Hines said.

“My 89-year-old mother lives with me, and she is undergoing cancer treatment. Let me make this clear. In protecting her, I will have zero tolerance for any harassment.”

Stan Harris called SCDOT’s revocation of approval of the 2015 beach parking plan “pure political.”

“We have the right under law to regulate our roads and streets whether we own them or not, as long as they are within our jurisdiction,” he said.

Ted McKnight pointed out that the law is clear: “Parking is strictly a local issue.”

Hall said she would field questions from Council members following her presentation, but Mayor Jimmy Carroll declined her offer, saying the Council was going into executive session “to seek legal advice.”