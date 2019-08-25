By Pamela Marsh for Island Eye News

The Wild Dunes Yacht Club held their annual “Change of Command” ceremony last month at the Property Owners’ Beach House on the Isle of Palms.

The 2019-20 Fleet Officers are Commodore Pamela Marsh, Vice Commodore Jim Bunting, Rear Commodore John Harris, Past Commodore Jack Leber, Membership Captain Rick Bradley, and Treasurer Phyllis Bascomb.

The mission of the Wild Dunes Yacht Club is to promote and encourage boating in all its forms, and to promote the skills of seamanship and navigation.

Recent educational sessions have included diverse topics as “The Health of the Coral in the Sea” presented by COC professor Dr. Phil Dustan, and “Dredging of the Intracoastal waterway” presented by the Army Corp of Engineers. Upcoming topic is the “Responsibilities of the Coast Guard – Charleston Sector”. The Coast Guard Auxiliary will also offer courtesy inspection of members’ boats.

Boating enthusiasts enjoy local day trips on the rivers, longer cruises on the Intracoastal Waterway, raft – ups, and kayaking.

To contact Wild Dunes Yacht Club email WildDunesYachtClub@outlook.com.