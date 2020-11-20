Celebrity Chef Joins The Pack For Animal Society Chili Cook-off

by Kay Hyman for The Island Eye News

Celebrity Chef Bob Waggoner and award-winning dog trainer Brandon McMillan will highlight the Charleston Animal Society’s 20th annual Chili Cook-off, which has been re-imagined this year as an online event.

To celebrate on Nov. 21 with thousands of animal lovers raising money for Toby’s Fund, which provides medical care for homeless animals, visit CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/ ChiliCookOff.

Born in Los Angeles and trained in France, Waggoner was tapped to create two different recipes for the competing Holy Jalapenos and 3 Amigos teams to help celebrate the event.

“My goal was to add an elegant French flair to cooking chili, a distinctly Southern dish,” Waggoner explained. “In our chilis, we included sautéed shrimp, heirloom tomatoes, shallots and fresh garlic. With the chili cook-off being a virtual event, the two teams in my kitchen filmed their preparations to be shown to the audience that tunes in to Facebook Live on Nov. 21.”

The two-hour virtual chili cook-off will be streamed live from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the Facebook pages of both the Charleston Animal Society and Live 5 WCSC, the chili cook-off official media partner. The event includes celebrities, chefs, famous chili recipes, fundraising teams and heartwarming stories about the lives saved every day at the Charleston Animal Society. Viewers who tune in also will see the entire cooking segment featuring Waggoner’s creations for the Holy Jalapenos and the 3 Amigos teams.

“What’s brilliant about the virtual chili cook-off is that anyone can sign up to participate by hosting a small group in their home to make chili and just ask friends, family or co-workers to donate online,” said Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore. “When one of the South’s beloved chefs, Bob Waggoner, joins forces with South Carolina’s top-rated charity, Charleston Animal Society, we are creating a lifesaving powerhouse. As COVID-19 forced the cancellation of our signature in-person fundraising events this year, our revenue is down by almost $1 million. Even with the lost revenue, our daily operations to rescue, shelter and heal injured and homeless animals has never stopped.”