CARTA Returns To Isle Of Palms

By Meghan Daniel for Island Eye News

While the Berkeley Charleston Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDCOG) and the CARTA Board approved a shuttle service between Isle of Palms and Mt. Pleasant in mid-February, CARTA has since released further details on what this transportation service will entail.

Daniel Brock, Regional Strategist for BCDCOG, said the shuttle will transport riders between the Mt. Pleasant DMV, located at 1189 Sweetgrass Basket Parkway, and Ocean Blvd. at 14th Ave. on IOP.

The shuttle has been approved as a seasonal transportation option and will operate on summer weekends and holidays, including Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day.

It comes after a pilot program CARTA organized last September-October that shuttled riders along a similar route.

In a recent update, Brock stated: “Transit planners are currently working on route reconfigurations that will link the Beach Shuttle to Route 40 at the Mount Pleasant DMV. We have also secured landside parking contracts for the season, though we are open to adding locations should the opportunity arise.” He added that official routing details, as well as a schedule, should be available by the end of April.

The tentative schedule for the summer shuttle consists of an hourly service first departing from Mt. Pleasant at 9:00 a.m. and returning to the Mt. Pleasant DMV for the final stop of the day at 6:00 p.m. The fare is $2.00 each way and children under the age of six ride free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Riders above the age of 55 also receive a discounted fare of $1.00 during regular service hours. For those who plan to utilize this and other CARTA routes regularly, passes can be purchased online, through CARTA’s website, or in person at the Mt. Pleasant Visitor’s Center and other locations, all of which are listed on CARTA’s website.

As with other services offered by CARTA, route information and schedules will be accessible through the Transit App, which can be downloaded for free through Google Play and the App Store, and on the CARTA website.

CARTA has continued to emphasize and implement COVID-19 safety precautions, including encouraging patrons to wear masks when on board the buses and wash their hands with soap and water frequently. Each bus is also equipped with hand sanitizer and free masks.