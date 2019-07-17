Carolina Day Was Booming

Photo by Rob Byko for Island Eye News

On Jun. 29, visitors to Fort Moultrie explored the American Revolution through the life of a soldier in South Carolina. Artillery demonstrations presented by members of the 2nd South Carolina Regiment took place throughout the event. Children were welcome to join the musket drills being presented by park volunteers and staff.

On Jun. 28, 1776, nine British warships attacked the first fort on Sullivan’s Island, which was commanded by Colonel William Moultrie. After a day-long battle, the heavily damaged British ships were forced to retire. This early victory ensured that Charleston would remain free of British occupation for four years. The anniversary of that battle is commemorated every year in South Carolina as Carolina Day.