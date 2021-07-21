By Mike Walsh for The Island Eye News

(Photo by Rob Byko)

Carolina Day 2021 was a rousing success on Sullivan’s Island. On Saturday, June 26, about 75 onlookers enjoyed the ceremony commemorating the 245th anniversary of the Battle of Sullivan’s Island when Col. William Moultrie and his band of American patriots turned away the mighty British military in their first attempt to capture Charles Town. The battle, which took place on June 28, 1776, was one of the first great American victories of the Revolutionary War.

That date, six days prior to the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, has been celebrated ever since. This year’s event included an invocation and benediction by Rev. Danny Massie, a proclamation by Mayor Pat O’Neil, and ceremonial presentation and raising of the Moultrie flag by members of the town council and Battery Gadsden board members. Mary Ann Marwick of the Fort Sullivan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution described the group’s mission of historic preservation, and Mike Walsh, president of Battery Gadsden Cultural Center, told the amazing story of the palmetto log fort and the part it played in the American victory. Even more color and historic atmosphere was added this year by members of the 2nd South Carolina Regimental reenactors in their authentic uniforms.

This event, co-sponsored by Battery Gadsden Cultural Center and the Town of Sullivan’s Island, plans to grow every year to include more recognition of the battle that took place here on this very island.