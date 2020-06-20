By Andy Benke for Island Eye News

The historical event commemorated each year on Carolina Day,

June 28th, is the Battle of Sullivan’s Island that took place on

that date in 1776. Even though the entire conflict took place on

the island and was one of the first great American victories of the

Revolutionary War, little had been done on Sullivan’s island to

mark the event until last year when the town, along with Battery

Gadsden Cultural Center, began to reestablish a

commemoration to complement activities in downtown

Charleston organized by the Palmetto Society.

This year Carolina Day is scheduled to be celebrated on

Saturday, June 27‘“. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic. most of

activities planned for Carolina Day in downtown Charleston have

been canceled.

Sullivan’s Island has made the decision to go ahead with a

scaled down celebration that will take place on the piaza in front

of Town Hall on Saturday morning, June 27‘“, at 9 AM. Activities

will include raising of the Moultrie flag, a proclamation by Mayor

Patrick O’Neil, participation by the Daughters of the American

Revolution, and a remembrance of the life of William Moultrie.

All citizens, including students of all ages, interested in learning

more about the first significant event in Sullivan’s Island history

are encouraged to attend the ceremony on June 27‘“. Social

distancing should be maintained at this outdoor event. Attendees

are strongly encouraged to consider wearing masks.