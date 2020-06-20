By Andy Benke for Island Eye News
The historical event commemorated each year on Carolina Day,
June 28th, is the Battle of Sullivan’s Island that took place on
that date in 1776. Even though the entire conflict took place on
the island and was one of the first great American victories of the
Revolutionary War, little had been done on Sullivan’s island to
mark the event until last year when the town, along with Battery
Gadsden Cultural Center, began to reestablish a
commemoration to complement activities in downtown
Charleston organized by the Palmetto Society.
This year Carolina Day is scheduled to be celebrated on
Saturday, June 27‘“. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic. most of
activities planned for Carolina Day in downtown Charleston have
been canceled.
Sullivan’s Island has made the decision to go ahead with a
scaled down celebration that will take place on the piaza in front
of Town Hall on Saturday morning, June 27‘“, at 9 AM. Activities
will include raising of the Moultrie flag, a proclamation by Mayor
Patrick O’Neil, participation by the Daughters of the American
Revolution, and a remembrance of the life of William Moultrie.
All citizens, including students of all ages, interested in learning
more about the first significant event in Sullivan’s Island history
are encouraged to attend the ceremony on June 27‘“. Social
distancing should be maintained at this outdoor event. Attendees
are strongly encouraged to consider wearing masks.