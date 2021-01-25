Candidacy Statement 2021

By Pat O’Neil for Island Eye News

Pat O’Neil

After much deliberation and discussion, I have decided to ask my Sullivan’s Island neighbors to elect me to another term as Mayor.

Like the rest of the world, we on the Island continue to face a myriad of challenges posed by the pandemic, and I believe it would be irresponsible to walk away while conditions persist for an indeterminate time.

Perhaps even more important is the critical juncture at which the Island stands. We face immediate pressure from escalating development and population increases in the tri-county area, growing long-term danger from sea level rise and climate change, and severe threats to the Island’s unique identity from economic factors that compete with our traditional values of conservation and historical preservation.

This election will determine whether we want the Island to be a community or a commodity.

I’ll have more to say on these matters in the weeks to come. However, my nearly 20-year record on Council (6 years as Mayor) offers a pretty complete work sample of my leadership ability and approach.

In the meantime, if you wish to add your signature to my candidate petition sheets to put me on the ballot, please email me at oneilpm@comcast.net, or text me at 843 670 9266.