Calling All Chess Players

By Adam Rousselle for The Island Eye News

Hello! My name is Adam, I am starting a chess club here on Sullivan’s Island. I anticipate holding the event on Sunday’s from 1-2 p.m. (could go longer). The atmosphere would be relaxed, inviting all chess players, from those having never played to more advanced players.

We will be meeting at the “Dunes” office building right across the road from Poe’s. There will be tables set up on the patio overlooking middle street and water and food provided! Parking is free as well. In addition, I will provide the chess boards and tables.

I am looking for another individual or two who could help me get this club going.

If interested, please contact Adam Rousselle II at (215) 485-1708 or adamrousselle@autumntracegroup.org.