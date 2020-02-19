By Ali Buendo for The Island Eye News

SeamonWhiteside, which has offices in Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Greenville, Spartanburg and Charlotte, North Carolina, led the design efforts for The Settlement at Ashley Hall, which was named a Southern Living Inspired Community.

The Settlement at Ashley Hall is the only Southern Living Inspired Community in the Charleston area and one of only three in all of South Carolina. On 44 acres along the Ashley River, it is being developed by Carolina Holdings. Allison Ramsey of Beaufort is the architect.

Leading the design efforts on the project, SeamonWhiteside worked around large existing trees and significant historic features. The project was developed in Charleston County under R-4 zoning. The SeamonWhiteside team created the master plan for the project, all entitlements and variances, all the landscape design and civil design, along with construction administration and construction management.

The conservation easements will be held by the Historic Charleston Foundation.

Fun fact: William Bull II negotiated a peace treaty that ended the Cherokee War of 1763. It was signed in a building at Ashley Hall that is being preserved and protected.