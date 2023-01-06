Bulls Bay Golfers Will Support Wild Dunes Tournament

By Mike Muzzy for The Island Eye News

Members of Bulls Bay Golf have joined the Wild Dunes Men’s Golf Association to try to break WDMGA’s 2022 record of $300,000 raised to fight prostate cancer. Led by Jim Mackey, Phil Tralies and Gordon Wheeler, more than 40 Bulls Bay members have committed to the fundraising effort.

The Association’s signature event benefiting the Prostate Cancer Foundation is scheduled for May 13 on the Wild Dunes Links and Harbor golf courses. According to Mike Muzzy, chair of the WDMGA’s Prostate Cancer Foundation Committee, the 2023 version of the annual tournament is almost sold out. He said 240 golfers participated last year but added that with both courses in play, the cap has been raised to 320 golfers. A Friday night cocktail party is planned for May 12 in honor of Wheeler, a local artist who has supported the golf event over the past several years, making sizable contributions of original art custom-made for the event and hosting fundraiser cocktail parties. An avid golfer, Wheeler combined his love of painting with his love of golf. He was selected to paint the official prints and posters for the PGA when the 1991 Ryder Cup was played on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island and has painted for numerous other PGA golf tournaments across the country. His golf art is highly sought after and collected worldwide. Muzzy said his Committee is still looking for sponsors and donations for the Internet auction. Visit wdmga-pcf.org for details.

The event’s 2023 goal is to raise $400,000 to fund a PCF Young Investigator award, which is intended to identify future leaders who will keep prostate cancer research vibrant with new ideas and offer career and project support for young physicians and scientists who are committed to advancing prostate cancer research. The Prostate Cancer Foundation is the leading philanthropic organization raising money for prostate cancer research. The Foundation has funded more than 2,200 programs at over 245 research centers in 28 countries, including the Medical University of South Carolina.

To learn more about sponsorships for the golf tournament and other events, contact Muzzy at 516-220-6580 or mike@WDMGA-PCF.org.