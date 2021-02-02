By Macey Davis for The Island Eye News

Brookgreen Gardens, which celebrates its 90th anniversary in 2021, has announced the new special exhibitions that will be displayed this spring.

“This year, we are bringing in extraordinary exhibitions that allow our community to connect with art in new ways,” said Brookgreen Gardens President and CEO Page Kiniry. “Brookgreen prides itself in displaying collections that represent and honor the Lowcountry’s history and encourage freedom of thought. We will continue to keep COVID-19-related safety measures in place to ensure our visitors can enjoy these exhibitions and our gardens safely.”

Rosie Sandifer: A Life in Paintings and Sculpture

Through Feb. 14

A collection of oil paintings and bronze sculptures will showcase the career of Rosie Sandifer, an award-winning fellow of the National Sculpture Society, Portrait Society of America, American Artists Professional League and Plein Air Painters of America. From maquettes of monuments to sculptures of all sizes depicting the joys of childhood, the threedimensional aspect of the exhibit will amaze and awe. The paintings range from landscapes – mostly plein-air but also studio works – portraits, vignettes of people and children in everyday activities, as well as Western-themed subjects. The exhibition will be on display in the Jennewein Gallery of the Rainey Pavilion.

Black Southern Belles

Through March 31

The work of South Carolina native and internationally acclaimed Gullah artist, speaker and Pan African Cultural Heritage Institute fellow Sonja Griffin Evans is on display in Brookgreen’s Wall Lowcountry Center Auditorium. Her work encapsulates the lifestyle of African Americans after the Civil War and illuminates the beauty of Gullah culture.

She is a prolific mixed-medium artist who incorporates items such as tin, wood and other materials while using vibrant colors on canvas indicative of traditional Gullah style. Each of her pieces tells an alluring story and creates a reflection of the deep spirituality of people of African descent.

Grass in Motion

Through March 31

Antwon Ford began learning the art of sweetgrass basketry at the age of 4 by watching his grandmother in her kitchen in Mount Pleasant. At 7 years old, he sold his first basket to a family member for $5 and was hooked. While experimenting with the grasses, Ford used mathematics and science to create sculptures with traditional materials. In 2009, he began his “Grass in Motion” project, striving to produce sweetgrass objects that exemplified the space-time continuum of the fourth dimension. The patterns and configurations of Ford’s work are greatly influenced by Gestalt psychology, spatial dimensions and shadow resulting from direct light. Most recently exhibited at the Gibbes Museum of Art, Grass in Motion is featured in Brookgreen’s Wall Lowcountry Center.

Wild World: 200 Years of Nature in Art

Feb. 27 – May 23

Wild World: 200 Years of Nature in Art is the inaugural exhibition in the new Rosen Galleries. The exhibition includes paintings, sculptures, etchings, lithographs and drawings by great 19th, 20th and 21stcentury artists in the fields of botanical and zoological illustration. Sporting art and other fine art depicting the purposes of Brookgreen Gardens – sculpture, plants, animals and history – are also included in this exhibition.

Brookgreen Gardens, a National Historic Landmark and 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is located on U.S. 17 between Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island. Founded in 1931 by Anna Hyatt Huntington and Archer Huntington, Brookgreen is home to the largest and most significant collection of American Figurative Sculpture in the country.

For more information, visit brookgreen.org.