Brick Of Patriotism

Staff Report for Island Eye News

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3137, the Post on the Coast, will dedicate its new Patriots’ Courtyard on Saturday, May 14 at 11 a.m. at 1001 Ocean Blvd. in honor of Military Appreciation Month. This event is open to the public. The courtyard honors all veterans and patriots and is devoted to the VFW’s mission and core values. The mission “To foster camaraderie among United States veterans of overseas conflicts. To serve our veterans, the military, and our communities. To advocate on behalf of all veterans.” Our core values include promoting patriotism and honoring military service. All are welcome to donate an engraved paver to honor a veteran or patriot. Your tax-deductible donation of $125 per brick includes engraving and placement of the paver in the courtyard. These contributions aid in the safety improvements and beautification of the post entrance and beach access.

To support this effort, go to vfwpost3137.org/pavers.