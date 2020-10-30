By Macey Davis for The Island Eye News

Field of Light (Photo courtesy of Bruce Munro. Photography by Christopher John).

Brookgreen Gardens, South Carolina’s premier botanical gardens, will host its 10th annual Brew at the Zoo Nov. 7. New for this year, the event will be held in Bruce Munro’s expansive work of art and exhibit, Field of Light. From 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., guests will be able to sip more than 30 craft brews, enjoy food from local food trucks and listen to live music while experiencing Munro’s immersive light display installed on Brookgreen’s arboretum.

“The Field of Light installation serves as the perfect backdrop for a beautiful fall evening of sampling local and national craft brews while taking in an internationally acclaimed artist’s work,” said Brookgreen Gardens president and CEO Page Kiniry.

“We are thrilled that Brew at the Zoo will offer guests another chance to see the most raved about installation from our summer show.”

Field of Light features more than 12,000 stems of light that slowly change colors, creating a shimmering effect over Brookgreen’s arboretum. Guests will walk the paths through the arboretum, surrounding themselves with the thousands of glowing orbs.

Live music will be provided by the Paul Grimshaw Band.

Tickets are $40 for members, $45 for the general public and $20 for guests designated as drivers. One ticket is required for each person, and space is limited.

The event is only open to those 21 and older, and all proceeds will support Brookgreen Gardens, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Brookgreen Gardens has enacted safety protocols to ensure the safety of all visitors during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. All guests are asked to observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask or comparable face covering. In compliance with Georgetown County Emergency Ordinance 20-33, masks should always be used in any interior spaces, including public restrooms.

Brookgreen Gardens is located on U.S. Highway 17 between Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island. Founded in 1931 by Anna Hyatt Huntington and Archer Huntington, Brookgreen is home to the largest and most significant collection of American figurative sculpture in the country and is a leader in sculpture conservation, environmental conservation and the protection of the plants, animals and history of the South Carolina Lowcountry. For more information, visit bit. ly/3crNMuZ. To purchase tickets to Brew at the Zoo, go to bit.ly/3nVA4G4.