By Grace Nichols for The Island Eye News

(Photo by Paige Kennedy)

Feel like you have been stagnant after COVID and looking for a sustainable workout?

Look no further because Breathe Pilates Studio and Spa, once based in Mount Pleasant has relocated to Sullivan’s Island. Breathe Pilates has been operating as a contemporary pilates studio for many years, and with its recent move right on Middle Street, is now next door to the Co-Op.

The studio offers a wide range of pilates classes tailored to all skill levels. Some of the most popular offerings are their aerobic based jump-board classes, which comes without the harsh impact of other cardio workouts like running. Another well-attended class is one only for men, and it is perfect for avid golfers wanting to workout some other muscles. With classes of only five you can expect a lot of involvement from the instructors. They are focused on helping the client with their form and alignment so they can have the most beneficial workout. Additionally, Breathe offers private sessions for those looking to try pilates or want a more individual experience. They also offer great incentives for people who try Breathe Pilates for the first time. The staff at Breathe want to help the clients take care of their bodies safely through toning, breathing, and stretching.

“TLC is what it comes down to. [Pilates] is a form of self care,” said owner Elizabeth Bridell.

In August, Breath Pilates is slated to open a new location on Daniel Island.