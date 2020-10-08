By Ben Abzug for The Island Eye News

Baseball fans will be choosing the new president.

Fans across the Charleston area are invited to come down to Joe Riley Park to choose the president of the United States – sort of.

During the Bobblection, RiverDogs fans will drive through the ballpark parking lot to cast their vote for either President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden by selecting a bobblehead of their candidate of choice. The event is set for Oct. 17, from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m., and tickets are now on sale.

For just $30 per ticket, fans will be guaranteed to get their hands on their candidate of choice when they arrive. In order to take part in the voting, they can visit RiverDogs.com and purchase up to six tickets to the drive-thru event. They will have the unique opportunity to “vote” from the vehicles, where they will have to pick a side entering the parking lot, taking their vehicle to the “right” or “left” to select their candidate. Packages must be picked up during the Saturday event.

Before America goes to the polls in November, the nation can find out definitively who will be president for the next four years. Each election year, the people of Charleston have correctly predicted the future winner, beginning with the first Bobblection in 2004, which saw George W. Bush defeat John Kerry.

“This is one of our signature events every four years,” said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols.

“We felt it was important for the Charleston community to have this event to look forward to this year.”

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to ensure they receive their candidate of choice. For the safety of fans and staff members, “voters” will be required to remain in their vehicles in compliance with COVID-19 regulations. The bobbles are available while supplies last, and the event will be held rain or shine.