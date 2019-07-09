Boat Landings See Heavy Traffic

By Sarah Reynolds for The Island Eye News

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) maintains 19 public boat landings throughout Charleston County. During the summer months, these waterway access points reach their highest volume.

To make the use of the boat landings an easier experience, CCPRC is providing tips and educational information.

Boat landings are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and are self-managed, unstaffed facilities. During peak times (holidays, weekends), some landings can be very busy.

Occasionally, boat landings and docks may be closed for repairs or upgrades; patrons are encouraged to sign up to receive email alerts about closures. For a full list of boat landings and to sign up to stay notified, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com/Boating.

Landings with the highest traffic volume are:

Folly Beach

Wappoo Cut (West Ashley)

Remley’s Point and Shem Creek (Mount Pleasant)

W.O. Thomas Jr. (North Charleston)

Battery Island/Sol Legare (James Island)

John P. Limehouse (Johns Island)

Plymouth (Riverland Terrace – James Island)

Lesser-used landings to consider include:

Dawhoo Landing (Edisto Island)

Steamboat (Edisto Island)

Canoes, kayaks and stand up paddleboards are better suited for launching at the following boat landings. Standard-sized or larger boats are not recommended.

Pierpont on Church Creek (West Ashley)

Penny Creek Landing (Willtown)

Gadsonville and Paradise (Mount Pleasant)

Arriving at a Landing and Preparing the Launch

CCPRC encourages boaters to be courteous to others.

Use the make-ready lanes to prepare a boat for launching. After launching, patrons should move away from the ramp to allow access for others and they should not stay at the dock for an extended period.

Parking

On weekends and holidays, vehicles without boat trailers are prohibited from parking in spaces dedicated for boat trailers. Failure to heed this Charleston County ordinance carries up to a $500 fine from local law enforcement.

Rules and Regulations

Boaters should read and follow all Department of Natural Resources (DNR) boating regulations at www.eregulations.com/southcarolina/huntingandfishing/ boating/. CCPRC asks patrons to practice the “Pack it in, Pack it out” litter control program, which is based on visitors taking away all trash they brought with them. Helpful information can also be found at boat landings with kiosks. For a complete list of boat landing rules, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com/Boating.

Issues

If a structural or maintenance-related issue arises that warrants attention at any landing, please call 843-795-BOAT for assistance. Local police departments have jurisdiction over their municipality’s boat landings and should be contacted for law enforcement reasons.

Safety Awareness

Caution should be exercised at all public boat ramps. Tides, currents and natural conditions can greatly affect usage of ramps at any time. Serious drop-offs may be present at low tide.

Two boat landings, Shem Creek and W. O. Thomas, have a life preserver (PFD) loaner program. This service is provided by a private business and PFD availability is limited and on a first-come, firstserved basis.

Vehicles should be locked and valuables removed from view. CCPRC is not responsible for any lost, damaged, or stolen property.

Adopt-a-Landing

The Adopt-a-Landing program was established for community organizations and businesses to contribute toward the effort of maintaining cleaner boat landings, coastal marshes and waterways. CCPRC is seeking groups to adopt a landing, a rewarding volunteer experience that gives groups recognition via a sign at their landing. For more information on the Adopt-ALanding program or to register a group, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com/Boating.

More Helpful Hints

Before leaving the house, make sure you have everything you need for a great day on the water

Check your fuel levels

Make sure someone who is not going with you knows your plan

Make sure the boat is plugged before launching your boat

Boat and trailer maintenance should be done prior to boat landing arrival

The Cooper River Marina

The Cooper River Marina is located two miles north of the Arthur Ravenel, Jr. Bridge and 15 minutes from downtown Charleston. It is a great facility for recreational and transient boaters. At the Ships Store, visitors can find clean restrooms and everything from boating supplies to t-shirts to beer and wine.

For further information on CCPRC’s boat landings, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com/Boating.