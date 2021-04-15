Blue-headed Vireo

By Sarah Diaz for The Island Eye News

The Sullivan’s Island Bird Banding Station has been busy this winter and early spring! Many overwintering birds are still lingering in the Protected Land before they commence their journey farther north to their breeding grounds. Examples of winter residents we have banded in abundance this season include Yellow-rumped Warblers, Rubycrowned Kinglets, and Yellowbellied Sapsuckers.

One species we rarely encounter in the Protected Land is the Blueheaded Vireo. This species is a common winter resident along the East and Gulf Coasts. Blue-headed Vireos will soon return to their breeding grounds in Appalachia, the Northeast, and Canada.

Breeding pairs construct a cup nest that is suspended from a fork in a tree branch.

Nest construction materials often include lichens, grasses, spider webs, and hornet nest paper. Their song has a soft and bubbly tone that is pleasing to the ear. Like many vireo songs, it consists of small phrases separated by short pauses. They are fairly easy to identify in the field. Their dark gray heads and white spectacles are helpful field marks.

If you are interested in visiting the Sullivan’s Island Bird Banding Station, you can contact Sarah Díaz at sullivansislandbirds@gmail.com.