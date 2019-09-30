Blessings And Adoptions At St. Mark’s

By Tom Proctor for Island Eye News

St. Mark’s will be hosting a pet blessing and adoption event Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Adoptions for dogs provided through the “Southern Tails for Precious Paws” volunteer pet adoption organization in cooperation with St. Mark’s Lutheran Church on the Isle of Palms. The Pastor will be blessing pets and as the public drops by to adopt a dog they are invited to have their new pet blessed as they begin their lives together.

For more information please call 843.886.8557.