Blast From The Past

By Walter Nolan-Cohn for The Island Eye News

The Charleston RiverDogs, an affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays from 1997 to 2004, have been invited to return to the American League East team’s minor league system. The RiverDogs have been with the New York Yankees for the past 16 years.

“The RiverDogs are thrilled to welcome home the defending American League Champion Rays,” said Jeff Goldklang, president of the team’s ownership group. “They’re consistently one of the bestrun teams in all of Major League Baseball. The quality of prospects and on-field success of their farm teams is unmatched, and we can’t wait for our fans and partners to enjoy the Rays experience.”

The Rays advanced to the World Series during the 2020 pandemic-shortened season, losing to the Dodgers in the Fall Classic.

Their minor league affiliates have mirrored that success, with seven league championships over the past decade. The club’s focus on player development is considered the gold standard in Major League Baseball.

When the RiverDogs were last affiliated with Tampa Bay, in 2004, the Rays had just completed their seventh season. Its young core was brewing in the minors and eventually pushed the Rays to playoff appearances in four of six seasons from 2008 to 2013. Youngsters who honed their skills at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park included B.J. Upton, Rocco Baldelli, Carl Crawford and Jason Hammel. First-round draft picks Josh Hamilton and Delmon Young also played in Charleston.

“The Rays have great memories from our previous tenure in Charleston and are excited about the opportunity to renew that relationship,” said Rays Director of Minor League Operations Jeff McLerran.

“Player Development is central to our goal of remaining atop the American League, and good development starts with good affiliate partners. The RiverDogs management team provides a great environment for our players to learn, train, and compete. We can’t wait for opening day.”

While there will be a new Major League partner for the organization, the RiverDogs community can still expect the same award-winning quality entertainment every time they pass through the gates of The Joe. Fans will still enjoy their favorite promotions, such as dog days, dollar beers, events in the Segra Club and the rest of the top-notch production that has made the RiverDogs an industry leader.

“Since 1994, we have centered our primary focus around providing affordable family fun for people of all ages and backgrounds in the Charleston area,” said RiverDogs president and general manager Dave Echols. “MLB affiliations change, and we’re blessed to partner with one of the best.”