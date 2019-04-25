Bishop Gadsden Selects President/CEO

By Kimberley Borts for The Island Eye News

Bishop Gadsden’s Board of Trustees has named Sarah Tipton as President/CEO effective upon the retirement of current President/CEO Bill Trawick expected early fall of 2019. Tipton has been with Bishop Gadsden since 1995, and Vice President/ COO since 2012. Bishop Gadsden, located on James Island, is a not-for-profit senior living community of 500 residents and 400 employees.

“After an intensive process in which the Search Committee focused on the future of Bishop Gadsden and the profile of the individual needed to lead the organization in the rapidly changing health care and senior living environments, it became clear that Sarah brings the perfect combination of experience and vision to do so. Sarah will build upon the reputation for excellence in senior living that Bishop Gadsden has achieved nationally over the past three decades,” said Board Chair Margaret Blackmer.

Since joining Bishop Gadsden, Tipton has been involved in all operational aspects of the Community. Most notably, she has led the long-term strategic process, which has resulted in Medicare certification for rehabilitation services, home care services, the design of a new health care center which will break ground later this year, and the expansion of the Community’s charitable mission and ministry.

“This new call to service is a profound honor,” states Tipton. “The future holds great promise for Bishop Gadsden, and I am grateful for Bill’s incredible leadership that has positioned our Community as a widely recognized innovator in senior living.

Bishop Gadsden has set the highest standards for services, amenities, healthcare, and philanthropy. Serving with our dedicated leadership and team members, as well as our outstanding Board of Trustees and wonderful residents, is a great privilege. I look forward to advancing our shared mission together.”

“I can think of no one better than Sarah Tipton to lead the Bishop Gadsden Community into what I believe will be a very exciting future,” said current President/CEO Bill Trawick, who announced his retirement in January. “The board and search committee were diligent in determining the right person for this important role, and it was Sarah’s professional abilities and skills, and her commitment to mission and ministry, which made her the obvious choice. I am confident Bishop Gadsden will go from strength to greater strength under her leadership.”

Tipton received a BA from Vanderbilt University and Masters of Health Administration from MUSC.

She is a licensed long-term and residential care administrator. Tipton has served on the board, and as board chair, of S. C. LeadingAge, the state not-for-profit senior living professional association. Sarah serves on the board of Bon SecoursSt. Francis Hospital, and is a past Curriculum Advisory Board Member for MUSC Department of Healthcare Leadership and Management. She is also a past board member of Sea Island Habitat for Humanity and past vestry member of Grace Episcopal Church Cathedral.

Bill Trawick will continue as President/CEO until a formal retirement date is determined, with Tipton continuing in her current role as Vice President/ COO while working on the transition.