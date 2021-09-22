By Maddie Heid for The Island Eye News

Isle of Palms resident Kathryn Marley Magruder will celebrate her 102nd birthday on Sunday.

Approaching her 102nd birthday on Sept. 26th, Kathryn Marley Magruder, known as Mama to those who are near to her, has lived quite an eventful life.

Born in 1919, just a little ways outside of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Magruder grew up like many other kids playing on the streets until dusk, attending Girl Scout camp, and even learning how to make bread. But, one of her unique childhood memories was the mail. “A horse and a buggy delivered our mail,” Magruder said, laughing. “They wanted to get the mailman a car, but driving made him anxious.”

Magruder was one of two girls to go onto college from her graduating high school class. She attended Greensboro College from 1936-40, where she majored in English and French. It was a small, all-girls college, where she had only 70 people in her graduating class.

Some of her fondest memories included soldiers coming over from Fort Bragg to take the girls to dances. “We would be just tickled when they would ask us to a dance,” Magruder said, “The dances were a delight, with big bands.”

Shortly after college, World War II began, Magruder met her husband. “He was in medical school during the war and then had to serve three years.” But one of Magruder’s biggest life highlights came during the war when her husband was stationed in Berlin, Germany for two years. “I got to spend a year with him in Germany, and it was one of the best times in my life,” Magruder said. “The Army furnished our home, we had a gardener and lived in a beautiful neighborhood.”

Magruder has now lived on Isle of Palms for three years alongside her daughter Kathy and her caretaker Warren-Marcus Dashe. She wakes up and does crossword puzzles every morning, followed by a long walk and then a trainer twice a week.

“Although I’m 101, I’m still learning,” Magruder said when looking back on her life.

Magruder believes the greatest gift in life was being a mother to her children, a grandmother, and now, a great-grandmother.

Magruder’s centennial birthday, plus an additional two years, will include friends stopping by on golf carts, a cake, and “an extra glass of wine at dinner.”