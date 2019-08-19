Bird Walk And Free Kayak Trips At Fort Sumter And Fort Moultrie National Historical Park On August 24

By Paula Ogden-Muse for Island Eye News

On Saturday, August 24, 2019 the National Park Service will offer a bird walk and two kayak trips from Fort Moultrie.

The two-hour bird walk will leave at 8:00 AM from the Fort Moultrie Visitor Center and will be led by local avian expert Sarah Diaz. The area of exploration will concentrate on the maritime forest and beach around Fort Moultrie. Participants should bring water, sunscreen, insect repellent, and binoculars.

The beginner-level kayak trips require a reservation as space is very limited. Participants need to be able to paddle two-and-a-half miles in mildly windy conditions; be at least 18 years old; wear appropriate footwear; and, with gear, weigh 220 pounds or less. Sit-on-top kayaks, paddles, and life vests provided. Those with reservations will meet at the Fort Moultrie dock at 12:30 PM or 3:30 PM. Spots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Only email inquiries will be accepted until 5 PM Thursday, August 22 to Paula_Ogden-Muse@nps.gov and responses about availability will be sent.

There is no charge for participation in either program, however, those wishing to explore the fort and use park facilities will need to pay the park entrance fee.

Fort Moultrie is located at 1214 Middle Street, Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina. Fort Moultrie represents the entire history of static seacoast defense in the United States, from the American Revolution to the end of World War II. The site is open daily from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM and includes a visitor center with museum exhibits and an orientation film.

Now entering its second century, the National Park Service continues to explore new ways to help visitors connect and find their parks. For more information on park news, events and programs, follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/FtSumterNPS. Visit the park website at www.nps.gov/fosu or call 843-883-3123.