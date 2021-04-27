By Sarah Díaz for The Island Eye News

Northern Parula

Spring is in full swing at the Sullivan’s Island Bird Banding Station! Many spring migrants are arriving in the Protected Land each day, including Great-crested Flycatchers, Barn Swallows, and Chimney Swifts. The Northern Parula is one of the first species of Neotropical migrants to arrive in the Protected Land each spring. These tiny warblers overwinter in Central America and the Caribbean.

From March through May, individuals migrate to reach their breeding grounds in the Eastern U.S., including coastal South Carolina. Northern Parulas prefer to nest in freshwater wetlands, including swamps, riparian habitats, and seasonally flooded forests. The wetlands at Station 16 on Sullivan’s Island provide an ideal breeding ground for this species. Here in the South, parulas often construct their nests from Spanish moss and lichens. The nest is suspended from a tree and an entrance hole is constructed. The inner cup is lined with softer materials, such as grasses, fibers, and even hair.

If you are interested in visiting or volunteering at the Sullivan’s Island Bird Banding Station, you can contact Sarah Díaz at sullivansislandbirds@gmail.com.