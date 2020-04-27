Beware Of The Scammers

By Paul Witt for The Island Eye News

You probably know that scammers are out in force, taking advantage of all aspects of the coronavirus pandemic.

We’ve spotted plenty of bogus cures and treatments, but many of you have told the FTC about straight-up scams, like texts, emails or calls from a “government agency” promising to get your relief money for you.

Others have told us about things that could be scams – or businesses catching up with the new reality – like websites that promise scarce cleaning products or masks that never arrive or that claim they can solve problems related to getting money back for canceled travel plans.

Every weekday, the Bureau of Consumer Protection’s data analysts pull all those reports together to give you a glimpse into what the data is telling us.

You can find that report at ftc.gov/exploredata, but let me hit a few high points for you here.

From Jan. 1 through April 15, the FTC received 18,235 reports related to COVID-19, and people reported losing $13.44 million to fraud.

The top complaint categories were travel and vacations, online shopping, bogus text messages and all kinds of imposters.

While reports of robocalls are way down overall, we’re now hearing about callers invoking the COVID-19 pandemic to pretend to be from the government or making illegal medical or health care pitches, among other topics.

The big states, not unexpectedly, have submitted the largest number of reports.

If you’re getting calls, emails or texts, or you’re seeing ads or offers online, keep a few things in mind: First, the government will never call out of the blue to ask for money or personal information such as your Social Security, bank account or credit card numbers. And second, anyone who tells you to pay by Western Union or Money Gram or by putting money on a gift card is a scammer. The government and legit businesses will never tell you to pay that way.

You can check out ftc.gov/exploredata to know what others in the world are seeing. To keep up with the latest scams and what the FTC is doing, sign up to get Consumer Alerts. And please keep reporting what you’re seeing at ftc.gov/complaint. Paul Witt is the lead data analyst, Division of Consumer Response & Operations, Federal Trade Commission.