By Mary Chapman for The Island Eye News

Cummings Wealth Management Group in Mount Pleasant has announced that its founder and president, Sullivan’s Island resident Bobby Cummings, CFP®, AIF®, CFBS, has been named to Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2020.

The list was published on Forbes.com, and a condensed listing will be available in the February issue of the magazine.

Cummings began working as a financial advisor in 1990, and his mission over the last 29 years remains unchanged: to ensure that all clients have a coordinated plan to guide them as they make financial decisions that will allow them to achieve what matters most in their life.

Wayne Bloom, CEO of Commonwealth Financial Network®, Cummings Wealth Management’s registered investment advisor/broker/dealer, said, “Congratulations to Bobby on this well-earned recognition by Forbes. Bobby Cummings is committed to providing expert guidance and essential support to his clients, and we are proud to provide Cummings Wealth Management Group with the business solutions they need to power their practice.”

“It is such a humbling honor to earn this recognition from such a prestigious and respected organization such as Forbes,” Cummings commented. “I have so many people to thank for helping me survive and then thrive in this wonderful industry – from my early mentors, my study group, past and present employees and foremost our wonderful clients that put their trust in my team and me to help them in one of most important areas of their lives. This trust creates a relentless passion to help our clients achieve their goals, to always do what is in their best interest and to deliver a Four Seasons experience with FedEx efficiency to our clients that we love and serve.”

The 2020 ranking of the Forbes’ Bestin-State Wealth Advisors1 list was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due-diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively and on a ranking algorithm that includes client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations and quantitative criteria (including assets under management and revenue generated for their firms).

Overall, 32,000 advisors were considered, and 4,000 (12.5% of candidates) were recognized. 2

Cummings Wealth Management Group has been providing individuals and organizations with financial guidance since 1990. Located at 1275 Ben Sawyer Blvd. in Mount Pleasant, the firm prides itself on crafting unique strategies for each client. For more information, visit www.cummingswealth.com. Securities and advisory services offered through Commonwealth Financial Network®, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser, Accredited Investment Fiduciary®. 1 This recognition and the due-diligence process conducted are not indicative of the advisor’s future performance. Your experience may vary. Winners are organized and ranked by state. Some states may have more advisors than others. You are encouraged to conduct your own research to determine if the advisor is right for you. 2 Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. SHOOK does not receive a fee in exchange for rankings.