By Mimi Wood, The Island Eye News Staff Writer

“Walking the beach, searching for treasures, you usually get your best finds at low tide,” Kristine Ratner observes. Hence the name of her husband Sam’s new venture: Low Tide Liquidation. He’s beyond excited to have recently taken ownership of the overstock shop tucked into the southeast corner of Anna Knapp Plaza.

Ratner’s new shop may look similar to the former shop, with the former’s bright red “Liquidation” sign still hanging above the entrance. However, much has changed, starting with Ratner’s enthusiastic attitude, and regular business hours.

“The former shop was kind of hit-or-miss in terms of operating hours,” explained Ratner. “There’s a definite need for a liquidator in this area,” he continued, “I saw an opportunity and jumped on it!”

Ratner obtains his merchandise from the secondary retail market. He purchases items pulled from the shelves of other retailers, at a reduced cost. “Maybe the retailer ordered too much, or is discontinuing an item; maybe the manufacturer is replacing the item with a different version,” says Ratner. In turn, the savings on the top quality merchandise is passed on to Ratner’s customers.

Similar to trolling the beach at low tide, you never know what you’ll find at Low Tide Liquidation; from Penn tennis balls, to Kohler plumbing fixtures, to ‘Hotel’ 800 thread-count sheets, and everything in between.

“We always try to carry a wide array of plumbing and electrical fixtures, along with small appliances, and LED lightbulbs,” Ratner rattles off a list of his varied inventory. “We are the perfect place for someone doing light renovations, wanting to do a quick update to their residence, or looking for an easy refresh for their rental property,” he says.

“Anything you need for your home,” Kristine chimes in, “you should check here first. We have an awesome selection of namebrand luxury bedding, at an affordable price.” Not to mention the convenience of parking and popping in quickly, without the drudge of a big box or department store.

The business is perfect for Ratner, who was “Always that guy who re-purposed things,” confides his wife. “We live in a disposable society,” Ratner states. “I think the store provides a degree of eco-consciousness. We’re giving purpose and use to things,” which might otherwise be disposed of, oftentimes for nothing more than a change of color or style.

“Stop in and see us! We just received a ton of beach and garden stuff!” he grins.

Low Tide Liquidation is located at 1039 N Highway 17, adjacent to Blue’s Wings and Play It Again Sports. Check out their exciting, ever-changing inventory at Facebook.com/lowtideliquidation, or call 843.804.7780.