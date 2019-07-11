By Marilyn Markel for The Island Eye News

As summer and warm weather approach, there is nothing more refreshing for dessert than an icy granita. Serve in pretty martini glasses or something similar for an elegant touch. Similar concoctions can be made with strawberries or watermelon.

Berry Bouquet Tea Granita

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 heaping Tbsp Berry Bouquet Herbal Tea

2 Tbsp Granulated Honey or fresh honey

1 Tbsp Bourbon

Instructions:

Bring two cups of water to a boil. Remove from heat and add tea in an infuser to the water. Cover and steep for 15 minutes, or as long as you want. You cannot over steep herbal teas and the mixture will just get stronger. Add honey and bourbon while water is still warm enough to dissolve granulated honey. Cool to room temperature. Pour into a loaf pan or something of similar size. Place in the freezer and after a few hours start scraping the ice every 30 minutes or so. At first there will just be a thin frozen

layer on top and as the mixture freezes the scraping will break it until it’s a thin ice consistency.

Marilyn Markel is the General Manager of The Spice and Tea Exchange in Charleston, a gourmet spice and tea shop that inspires her cooking on a daily basis. One of the top culinary instructors in the south, the Georgia native has taught countless classes on all aspects of cooking and served as culinary director for several schools. She is the author of Southern Breads cookbook and her work has appeared in numerous publications.