By Lori Mcgee for Island Eye News

Beaucephus was a rescue and is now a great loving, non-sheet-rock eating boy. He sure does enjoy chewing on golf balls. We did however have a small bout with golf balls. Beau is 120 pounds of muscle and love and his name sounds like an Old Tennessee Ernie Ford song.

Beaucephus was what Hank Williams called Hank Jr. but he later confessed it was the name of the dummy of a ventriloquist friend. Beaucephus sometimes lives up to his name as a full blooded American Labrador Retriever.

Humans – Ricky Myatt

Type – Yellow Lab

Weight –120 pounds