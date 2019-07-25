Beach Sweep

by Pamela Marsh for Island Eye News

Members and friends of the Wild Dunes Yacht Club participated in the IOP Beach Clean- up on Jul. 8. The boaters picked up trash on the beach, beginning at the Property Owners Beach House, and worked both north and south on the beach.

Using the SC Aquarium Litter journal, 297 pieces of trash were collected. Trash consisted primarily of plastic water bottles, aluminum cans, various plastic and styrofoam items, and a few cigarette butts. The Litter Journal was submitted to Susan Hill Smith, IOP City council woman, and coordinator of the weekly Beach Clean Up.

Beach goers are reminded to deposit litter in the bright yellow trash receptacles at the beach accesses, as they exit the beach.

To contact Wild Dunes Yacht Club, email WildDunesYachtClub@outlook.com.