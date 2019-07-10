Be A Champion For Small Business

By Heather Valeri for The Island Eye News

SCORE Charleston invites entrepreneurs, business owners, and local leaders to its 9th Annual Golf Tournament at the Charleston National Golf Club on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

This event will include golfers from the community for the goal of raising funds that will be invested back into the Charleston region and help spur economic development through SCORE Charleston’s small business programs. Golf Committee Chair, Allyn Graham states, ”This event will serve as an outlet for businesses to connect with new clients while helping raise money for a great cause.”

An all day event, the golf tournament will begin at 7:30 a.m. for registration and will end with a silent auction. Proceeds from this event will be dedicated to providing mentorships, workshops, and resources for small businesses to set them up for success and give back to the community. In addition to participating in the event, SCORE Charleston also has sponsorships available for anyone to invest in this worthy cause.

You can register online today at SCORE.org/Charleston with all checks made payable to SCORE Charleston at 4045 Bridge View Drive North Charleston, SC 29405. Registration and payment must be complete by Aug. 1.

Help your community by participating and investing in this opportunity to make the Charleston Tri-County and surrounding areas a greater place to live, work, and play.

SCORE Charleston is a local self-funded nonprofit where a volunteer base of mentors assist small businesses as they start up or are in need of business mentoring. SCORE Charleston is especially focused on helping veterans and minorities of the tri-county area of Charleston.