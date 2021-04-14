By Susan Middaugh for The Island Eye News

Battery Gadsden Cultural Center will host a Candidate Event on Wednesday, April 21 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., outdoors on the grounds of Battery Gadsden, 1919 Ion Ave, with COVID-19 precautions. The public is invited and golf carts are welcome.

All candidates in the May 4 election for Sullivan’s Island Mayor and Town Council have been invited to participate. Each has been asked to briefly introduce themselves and share their personal views on the important issue of historic preservation on Sullivan’s Island. There will be opportunity for informal interaction with the candidates before and after these brief presentations.

Please plan to attend.

Battery Gadsden will be open for viewing.