Battery Gadsden Hosts Inaugural Membership Event

By Susan Middaugh for The Island Eye News











(Photos by Rob Byko Photography)

The setting was perfect. The weather was clear and mild. The tiki torches not only kept the mosquitoes at bay, but also lent an ambiance resembling an episode of “Survivor – Sullivan’s Island.” Add to that a delicious Lowcountry meal provided by well-known local caterer, Jamie Westendorff and the 80 people in attendance were treated to a very special evening on Friday, Oct. 28, on the grounds of Battery Gadsden. When Battery Gadsden began a voluntary dues-paying membership program in 2019, they planned to host some members-only social events to encourage membership and thank their supporters, but COVID had prevented that until now. BGCC President Mike Walsh said, “Probably the thing our organization is best known for is our speaker series we try to offer several times a year. Those events have been free and open to the public, and they will continue to be. But, we wanted to do something special for the community members who have taken the time to pay the annual dues that are important to our existence. This was our first way of saying thank you, but with the success of this evening, it certainly won’t be the last.” BGCC board member Adele Tobin commented, “It’s obvious with the laughter and conversation that people have enjoyed the chance to get together, renew old acquaintances, and make new friends. This is what our area needs more of, the opportunity to feel like a real community. We’re proud to have provided that opportunity.” After the shrimp had been peeled and the pulled pork, chicken, mac and cheese, and banana pudding had been consumed, a brief program was held, the highlight of which was the presentation of a certificate of appreciation to BGCC’s very first volunteers of the year, Diane and Bill Brumley. “While we’ve had many folks pitch in and help when we’ve needed it, Bill and Diane have gone the extra mile and have helped with practically every event we’ve had,” Walsh said. “They are most deserving of this recognition.” From all indications, the evening was a complete success. It surely will not be the last way Battery Gadsden Cultural Center plans to thank its members.

Interested in learning more about Battery Gadsden Cultural Center or in becoming a member? Visit their website, batterygadsden.com, or contact them at batterygadsden@gmail.com.