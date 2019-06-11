Battery Gadsden Cultural Center And The National Park Service Present Danger On Sullivan’s Island

By Susan Middaugh for The Island Eye News

Colonel William “Danger” Thomson played the key role in defending Sullivan’s island from British forces who attempted to cross Breach Inlet to attack Fort Moultrie from the rear. This battle played a pivotal role in the American Revolution and is celebrated each year on June 28 as Carolina Day.

While many of us know this broad outline, most of us know little else!

Who better to tell the fascinating story of this epic 10day battle than Doug Macintyre, a graduate of the US Military Academy at West Point and a five-year infantry officer in the U.S. Army. A Fellow of Southern Campaigns of the American Revolution, he has researched little-known aspects of the Battle of Sullivan’s Island and created Thomson Park at Breach Inlet to commemorate this pivotal victory.

You will not want to miss this event on Thursday, June 20, from 6–7 p.m., in the Ft. Moultrie Visitor Center Auditorium.

You will hear about the strategy and tactics of a complex 10-day battle and the roles played by maverick Colonel William “Danger” Thomson, General Charles Lee, and other colorful characters. Doug will share stories gleaned from diaries, maps, and personal accounts of participants. He will also tell of the creation of today’s Thomson Park at Breach Inlet and its ongoing enhancements.

Doug Macintyre is a retired technology company CEO who volunteers to advance the history of South Carolina. He was chair of the Fort Sumter – Fort Moultrie Historical Trust and serves on the executive committee of the South Carolina Historical Society.

This event is free and open to the public.

Co-sponsored by The National Park Service & Battery Gadsden Cultural Center BatteryGadsden.com. Preserving the culture of art and history on Sullivan’s Island. For questions and information contact batterygadsden@gmail.com or call 843.906.0091